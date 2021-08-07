Overview

Dr. Armen Arslanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Govt. Dental College, Bangalore University, India and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Arslanian works at Winchester Physician Associates Inc in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.