Overview

Dr. Armen Arshakyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA



Dr. Arshakyan works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.