Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armando Uribe, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Uribe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Uribe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Fe Home Hlth Program700 S Ochoa St, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (915) 545-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uribe?
About Dr. Armando Uribe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1972613818
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uribe works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.