Dr. Armando Soto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Soto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Dr. Soto works at Aesthetic Enhancements Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Enhancements
    7009 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 218-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Restylane® Injections
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 21, 2022
    It’s been almost a year now that I had my procedure with Dr Soto, it was great and I am feeling fabulous. Dr Soto is a great surgeon and an amazing Doctor. Just follow his recommendations!
    About Dr. Armando Soto, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861448169
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Med Center
    • Washington University Barnes Hospital
    • Barnes Hosp
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Texas A&M University
