Dr. Armando Sardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Sardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Sardi works at
Locations
Institute For Cancer Care Mercy227 Saint Paul St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 783-5858
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9260Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sardi saved my father’s life several years ago with a very complex surgery only performed by a few surgeons and hospitals in the country. We flew from Florida to Baltimore because he was so highly recommended and we are so glad we did. Him and his staff were excellent and we are so grateful to them. I am a physician myself and have tremendous respect for him and am so grateful for him helping our family. I would highly recommend Dr. Sardi. Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Armando Sardi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardi has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sardi speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.