Dr. Armando Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Armando Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Cano Health Texas Pllc7913 BANDERA RD, San Antonio, TX 78250 Directions (210) 698-9841
Urology San Antonio - Boerne Clinic134 Menger Spgs Ste 1210, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 698-9841
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
We are very confident that we are in the best of hands with Dr. Sanchez! His knowledge of medicine is truly amazing and his compassion towards his patients knows no bounds. He is always willing to take the time to listen to all our concerns and, together, we can come up with the best treatment plan. The whole office is first class! We feel like we’ve hit the jackpot with Dr. Sanchez!!
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881692937
- University Health System
- Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas at El Paso
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
