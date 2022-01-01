See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Armando Rosales, MD

Surgical Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Rosales, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Rosales works at AHMG Surgical Oncology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AHMG Surgical Oncology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroendocrine Tumors
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 01, 2022
    My sister has been under his care for four months now. He is an extremely compassionate human being and an amazing doctor. Excellent bed side manners. We need more people like him in this world.
    About Dr. Armando Rosales, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790097996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosales works at AHMG Surgical Oncology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosales’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

