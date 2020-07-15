Overview

Dr. Armando Rojas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA



Dr. Rojas works at HCA Florida Citrus Women's Health in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.