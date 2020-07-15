See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Armando Rojas, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (112)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armando Rojas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

Dr. Rojas works at HCA Florida Citrus Women's Health in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Citrus Women's Health
    800 Medical Ct E, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0980
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 15, 2020
    One of the best drs I have had in my long life. Great office too. Very careful. Dr Rojas is completely informative, sensitive and realistic. Also has superb referral drs
    — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Armando Rojas, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902982788
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Internship
    • University of South Florida|University South Fla
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at HCA Florida Citrus Women's Health in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

