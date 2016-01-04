See All Hand Surgeons in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Armando Moncada, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armando Moncada, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacl Auto De Mexico, Fac De Medicine (Mexico City, Mexico) and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Moncada works at Valley Hand and Plastic Surgery in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Hand and Plastic Surgery P.A.
    1421 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 994-0888

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 04, 2016
    The best! I recently had surgery with Dr. Moncada and I can honestly say it has been a great experience. I trust his judgement, experience, and his expertise. Plus he has excellent bedside manners! Dr. Moncada takes the time to see you and consult with you thoroughly. I'm still a bit swollen from my surgery, but I can already see that I am very happy with the results! His office staff is also very professiona, knowledge, friendly, and caring! Thank you Dr. Moncada and staff!
    Carmen Dominguez in Mercedes, TX — Jan 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Armando Moncada, MD
    About Dr. Armando Moncada, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730150707
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacl Auto De Mexico, Fac De Medicine (Mexico City, Mexico)
    Medical Education

