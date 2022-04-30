Overview

Dr. Armando Mata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mata works at Binghamton Plastic Surgery in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.