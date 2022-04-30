Dr. Armando Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Mata, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Mata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Binghamton Plastic Surgery161 Riverside Dr Ste 106, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive to patients needs. Couldn't have gotten a better physician! Extremely happy with results. Great,friendly staff as well.
About Dr. Armando Mata, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1467524975
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mata has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mata speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.
