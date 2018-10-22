Overview

Dr. Armando Marull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Marull works at Wellington Internal Medicine Group in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.