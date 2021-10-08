Overview

Dr. Armando Martinez I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez I works at Armando O Martinez MD in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.