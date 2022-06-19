Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Armando J Jarquin MD PA21312 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 599-8345
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding great staff. Very courteous and helpful
About Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med Houston Tx
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Colegio Salesiano Don Bosco, San Jose, Costa Rica
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarquin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarquin speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarquin.
