Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD

Family Medicine
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Jarquin works at Armando J Jarquin MD PA in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Armando J Jarquin MD PA
    21312 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 599-8345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Contact Dermatitis

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Outstanding great staff. Very courteous and helpful
    José — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326043860
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med Houston Tx
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • Colegio Salesiano Don Bosco, San Jose, Costa Rica
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Jarquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarquin works at Armando J Jarquin MD PA in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jarquin’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

