Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hassun Jr works at
Locations
Dr. Armando L. Hassun Jr. PA555 Biltmore Way Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m extremely satisfied with Dr. Armando Hassun Jr. I have gone twice for treatment (epidurals) related to my sciatica pain and the results were excellent.
About Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437156759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassun Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassun Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassun Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassun Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassun Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassun Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassun Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.