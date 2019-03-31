Overview

Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hassun Jr works at HASSUN JR ARMANDO L DO OFFICE in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.