Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hassun Jr works at HASSUN JR ARMANDO L DO OFFICE in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Armando L. Hassun Jr. PA
    555 Biltmore Way Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 442-1001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Mar 31, 2019
    I’m extremely satisfied with Dr. Armando Hassun Jr. I have gone twice for treatment (epidurals) related to my sciatica pain and the results were excellent.
    About Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437156759
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Hassun Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassun Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassun Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassun Jr works at HASSUN JR ARMANDO L DO OFFICE in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hassun Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hassun Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassun Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassun Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassun Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassun Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

