Overview

Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Marion County Podiatry Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.