Overview

Dr. Armando Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Mesa Verde Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.