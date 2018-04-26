Dr. Armando Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Garza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Cantera Pediatrics21195 W Interstate 10 Ste 2101, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 687-1144
-
2
Frank Bryant Health Center3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7062
-
3
Kidz 1st Pediatrics11398 Bandera Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78250 Directions (210) 988-4751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
We have been seeing Dr. Garza for 9 years. We love him and he loves us. His staff is amazing!! This is a great clinic with even better Doctors! My family highly recommends Dr. Garza as well as the other Dr’s at the clinic. Dr. Garza also invites Dr’s to train and gather experience with his excellent overview.
About Dr. Armando Garza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679573836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.