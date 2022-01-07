Dr. Armando Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Armando Fernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Harvey S. Kleiner DO LLC8890 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
HAD DR.FERNANDEZ FOR YEARS THE BEST YET KEEPS ME GOING IAM 81
About Dr. Armando Fernandez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1558366377
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez speaks Portuguese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.