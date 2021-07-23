See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Armando Davila, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Davila, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Davila works at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pittsburgh Office
    3109 Forbes Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jul 23, 2021
    I had breast reduction surgery one week ago with Dr. Davila and am so thrilled with my results! I am still in the healing process, but I'm feeling great after only one week. Dr. Davila listens to concerns and answers questions thoroughly. He listened to what I wanted and did exactly that. He is an extremely skilled surgeon. Healing has been much easier than expected due to the wonderful care received.
    About Dr. Armando Davila, MD

    Medical Education

    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davila has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davila works at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Davila’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

