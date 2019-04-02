Overview

Dr. Armando Carro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Carro works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.