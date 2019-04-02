See All Podiatrists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Armando Carro, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armando Carro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Carro works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates
    600 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 340-9251
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Midwest City Office
    1342 S Douglas Blvd Ste A, Midwest City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 02, 2019
    I have needed to have foot surgery for sometime now. I have seen other doctors but didn’t really get a good feeling about them. After a lot of research, I found Dr Carro. He was very attentive to what I needed. He offered several options outside of surgery, but I chose surgery. He explained everything throughly, from the procedure and how to make my pain medicine wor the best for me. Everyone said the surgery I had was very painful etc. I have had a very low amount of pain and discomfort.
    Stillwater — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Armando Carro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295768091
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Carro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carro has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

