Overview

Dr. Armando Aloran, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Aloran works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, Neuro ICU
    1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Armando Aloran, MD

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1659408441
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

