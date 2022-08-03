See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Dr. Widjaja works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)
    11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Aug 03, 2022
    He was on time for my visit. Asked a lot of questions regarding my sons symptoms. Even though it was virtual asked my son to open mouth, cough, take deep breaths since my son was having respiratory issues. He truly had great bedside manners. He called in the Rxs that were needed right away and I was able to pick them up within 20 min. Asked if I had any other questions or concerns and didn't rush me to go see another patient. Highly recommend him!
    J. Fether — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1336335322
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armand Widjaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widjaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widjaja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widjaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widjaja works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Widjaja’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Widjaja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widjaja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widjaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widjaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

