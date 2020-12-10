Overview

Dr. Armand Schachter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schachter works at Grayson & Associates in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.