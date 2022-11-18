Dr. Armand Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armand Newman, MD
Dr. Armand Newman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.
Armand Newman MD9150 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 402-8996Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I really like the Dr and staff. I have been going to him for years and now his daughters are great Drs now also. They very direct and never pushy and I trust them all completely .
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972662716
- Cook Cty Hosp
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
- Carmel College
- Dermatology
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.