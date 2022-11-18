Overview

Dr. Armand Newman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.



Dr. Newman works at Armand Newman Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.