Dr. Armand Daccache, MD
Dr. Armand Daccache, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC, 69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 301, Danbury, CT 06810
Prospect Office, 166 Waterbury Rd Ste 204, Prospect, CT 06712
Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
I have been a patient of Dr. Daccache for several years. He has treated my Macular degeneration with expertise so that my sight has improved very well. His kindness and professional personality is so good. I have been treated with respect and with results I don't feel I could have received anywhere else.
Ophthalmology
27 years of experience
English, Arabic and French
- 1902889066
University Va Hospital
Georgetown University Hospital
- SI Hosp
Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Daccache has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daccache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daccache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daccache has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear.
Dr. Daccache speaks Arabic and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Daccache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daccache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daccache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.