Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD
Overview
Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with U AL
Dr. Cognetta works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was 14 years old when my parents took me to Dr. Cognetta for severe acne. I’m now 49 years old. He changed my world for the better back then. I was bullied and made fun of because of my skin. He was very patient with my constant whining and impatience. I will always remember him for making a positive change in my life as an adolescent.
About Dr. Armand Cognetta, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U AL
- Tallahassee Regl Med Ctr
- Dermatology
Dr. Cognetta has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cognetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
