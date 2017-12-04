See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Ophthalmology
Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mashayekhi works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Chorioretinal Scars and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Eye Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
    Accepts most major Health Plans.
Aetna
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Devon Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Intergroup
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 04, 2017
    I have a malignant uveal melanoma. Dr. M took much time to explain the condition and procedures. I was concerned I would go blind. Dr M was factual to the point of bluntness that this was an incurable tumor and if it metastasized I would die. I appreciated the bluntness which was tempered with great compassion.It forced me to confront my life honestly. With 2 surgeries thus far, the tumor is in quietude, the best possible outcome. If it lights off again I have no fear. I have Dr Arman Mayasheki.
    Lisa Wilson in Scranton — Dec 04, 2017
    About Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1275860140
    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mashayekhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mashayekhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mashayekhi works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL.

    Dr. Mashayekhi has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Chorioretinal Scars and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashayekhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashayekhi, there are benefits to both methods.

