Overview

Dr. Arman Farr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Farr works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.