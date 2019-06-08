Dr. Arman Danielyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arman Danielyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arman Danielyan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.
Dr. Danielyan works at
Locations
Arman Danielyan MD INC1655 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 385-8574
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. A. Danielyan for Child ADHD. My son has been in the trial period of different medications, since being diagnosed back in November. Dr. Danielyan is very thorough of his explanation and direction of the medication management that my son needs to assist him in his everyday life. I was so impressed by his unique combination of compassion and expertise. He's very good at listening to patients, and he has a great deal of knowledge about ADHD and other issues such as depression, anxiety, and mood disorders. Dr. Danielyan also accepts major insurance plans.
About Dr. Arman Danielyan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1306035050
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati
- Yerevan State Medical University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danielyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielyan works at
Dr. Danielyan speaks Armenian and Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danielyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danielyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.