Overview

Dr. Armaghan Mostafavi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Mostafavi works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.