Overview

Dr. Arlyn Valencia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Valencia works at Las Vegas Spine & Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.