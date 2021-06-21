Dr. Brakel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlo Brakel, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlo Brakel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Simple Solutions Plastic Surgery Pllc1775 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 111, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 749-3509
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 749-3509
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Laboratory450 W Continental Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85622 Directions (520) 749-3509
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brakel did a fusion of my L4 and L5 vertebrae in a four hour surgery. He knew exactly what needed to be done and accomplished it perfectly. I’m now better than before.
About Dr. Arlo Brakel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brakel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brakel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brakel has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brakel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brakel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brakel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brakel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brakel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.