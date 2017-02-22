Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Locations
Arlis Wayne Hibbard MD409 Russell Blvd Ste E, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-2595
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like the man and his staff. I haven't felt this comfortable with a doctor in years. Feels like family. Very easy to make an appointment and a short wait time on visits. I recommend him for your ear, nose and throat conditions.
About Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hibbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hibbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hibbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hibbard has seen patients for Otitis Media, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.