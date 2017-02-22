See All Otolaryngologists in Nacogdoches, TX
Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.

Dr. Hibbard works at ARLIS WAYNE HIBBARD MD in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlis Wayne Hibbard MD
    409 Russell Blvd Ste E, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 560-2595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Otitis Media
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2017
    I really like the man and his staff. I haven't felt this comfortable with a doctor in years. Feels like family. Very easy to make an appointment and a short wait time on visits. I recommend him for your ear, nose and throat conditions.
    William Boone in Nacogdoches, TX — Feb 22, 2017
    About Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669560850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlis Hibbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hibbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hibbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hibbard works at ARLIS WAYNE HIBBARD MD in Nacogdoches, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hibbard’s profile.

    Dr. Hibbard has seen patients for Otitis Media, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

