Dr. Kandathiparampil accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arline Kandathiparampil, MD
Overview
Dr. Arline Kandathiparampil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kandathiparampil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates9120a Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 341-0074Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Olmsted Medical Center210 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Directions (507) 288-3443
-
3
Olmsted Medical Center Nw Clinic5067 55th St Nw, Rochester, MN 55901 Directions (507) 292-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandathiparampil?
About Dr. Arline Kandathiparampil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1851787667
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandathiparampil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandathiparampil works at
Dr. Kandathiparampil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandathiparampil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandathiparampil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandathiparampil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.