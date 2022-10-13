Dr. Arley Peter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arley Peter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arley Peter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Ceara, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1285 36th St Ste 200B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 999-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
on time - staff are friendly, helpful and considerate - Dr Peter is the best! He listens, takes his time and explains things clearly. Explains exactly what he needs you to do and what the plan is for the next visit and longer term. I credit him with bringing me back to health. He also cared for a family member and gave him extra years of life with great management when his other doctors were not able to. He is very upbeat and you know he sincerely cares about you. Would never go to anyone else. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Arley Peter, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1952515116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidade Federal Do Ceara, Faculdade De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
