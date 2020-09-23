Dr. Arlene Shih Uy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih Uy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Shih Uy, MD
Dr. Arlene Shih Uy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of the Phillipines and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Northwestern Medicine Primary Specialty Care259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Northwestern Medicine Primary Specialty Care Lincoln Square4732 N Lincoln Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very helpful, thorough and knowledgeable. Thank you!
About Dr. Arlene Shih Uy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871791566
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University of the Phillipines
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
