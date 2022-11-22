See All Oncologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD

Oncology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Garcia-Soto works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology-Plano Prestonwood
    6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 2000, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 483-6933
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical City Dallas Building D
    7777 Forest Ln Ste D400, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7790
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
ENT Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pancreatic Cancer
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Garcia-Soto is thorough, personable, and compassionate. She listens to your concerns and willingly answers all questions. I definitely trust her to provide me the best care.
    About Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053579490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Soto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia-Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Soto has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Soto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

