Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Garcia-Soto works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-Plano Prestonwood6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 2000, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 483-6933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Ste D400, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Soto?
Dr. Garcia-Soto is thorough, personable, and compassionate. She listens to your concerns and willingly answers all questions. I definitely trust her to provide me the best care.
About Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053579490
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Soto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Soto works at
Dr. Garcia-Soto has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Soto speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.