Overview

Dr. Arlene Garcia-Soto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Garcia-Soto works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.