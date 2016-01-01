Dr. Arlene Smalls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smalls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Smalls, MD
Dr. Arlene Smalls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Smalls works at
Locations
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790760593
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Smalls has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smalls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smalls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smalls has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smalls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smalls speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smalls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smalls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.