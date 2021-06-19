See All Plastic Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Rozzelle works at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dmc - Children's Hospital of Michigan
    3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Big Ears
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Big Ears

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr Rozelle started taking care of my son when he was a newborn, she did so many life threating surgeries on him until I lost count. I feel like he would not be alive and thriving today had she not been his surgeon. Dr Rozelle goes beyond being A good Doctor, she is a caring person. may God Bless Her.
    Evelyn Greening, (parent) — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598703688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozzelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozzelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozzelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozzelle works at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rozzelle’s profile.

    Dr. Rozzelle has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozzelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozzelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozzelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozzelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozzelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

