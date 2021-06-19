Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozzelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arlene Rozzelle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dmc - Children's Hospital of Michigan3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-0247TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rozelle started taking care of my son when he was a newborn, she did so many life threating surgeries on him until I lost count. I feel like he would not be alive and thriving today had she not been his surgeon. Dr Rozelle goes beyond being A good Doctor, she is a caring person. may God Bless Her.
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Rozzelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozzelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozzelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozzelle has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozzelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozzelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozzelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozzelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozzelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.