Overview

Dr. Arlene Richard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Richard works at Acadiana Pharmacy in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.