Dr. Ricardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810B, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricardo?
Very professional, compassionate, knowledgeable. Explains everything well. I have been a medical professional for MANY years. Dr. Ricardo is the best.
About Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750363495
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Houston
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricardo works at
Dr. Ricardo has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricardo speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricardo.
