Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Oliva works at Pediatric Associates - Coconut Creek in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL, Boca Raton, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates - Coconut Creek
    4570 Lyons Rd Ste 110, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 971-3210
    North Florida Pediatrics
    1859 SW Newland Way, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 758-0003
    Boca Raton
    19615 State Road 7 Ste 32, Boca Raton, FL 33498 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Boynton Beach
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 760, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Saltzman Tanis Pittel Levin and Jacobson LLC
    5810 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 300, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sunrise
    4279 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Fever
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689942112
    Education & Certifications

    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

