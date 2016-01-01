Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Pediatric Associates - Coconut Creek4570 Lyons Rd Ste 110, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 971-3210
North Florida Pediatrics1859 SW Newland Way, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 758-0003
Boca Raton19615 State Road 7 Ste 32, Boca Raton, FL 33498 Directions (561) 477-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Boynton Beach10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 760, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Saltzman Tanis Pittel Levin and Jacobson LLC5810 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 300, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 414-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Sunrise4279 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arlene Oliva, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.