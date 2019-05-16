Overview

Dr. Arlene Morales, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Morales works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.