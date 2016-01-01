See All Pediatricians in Elmhurst, NY
Overview

Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Mercado works at Arlene B. Mercado M.d. in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlene B. Mercado M.d.
    8824 Saint James Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 271-0455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1740354315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercado works at Arlene B. Mercado M.d. in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mercado’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

