Overview

Dr. Arlene Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Family Care of Hillandale PC in Conyers, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.