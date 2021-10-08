See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Litchfield Park, AZ
Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO

Pain Management
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Litchfield Park, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Nebraska Medical Center

Dr. Lazaro works at Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center in Litchfield Park, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center
    13575 W Indian School Rd Ste 700, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center - Surprise
    15547 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-9777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Lazaro listened to all my concerns and issues. She really cared for me, which I can’t say about many other providers. As of right now, my pain level is so much better thanks to her attention placed upon me. I’m very thankful.
    Joseline F. — Oct 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO
    About Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1790103968
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai
    • United Health Services - Wilson Medical Center
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

