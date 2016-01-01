Overview

Dr. Arlene Kaelber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kaelber works at University Associates In OBGYN in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.