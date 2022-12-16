Dr. Arlene Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Plano Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-2470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Barbara N Onyia3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hands down, Dr. Arlene Jacobs is an incredible doctor for women's health! She is experienced and someone you can trust for whatever your problem might be. While I live in Florida, she has held my hand through a myriad of issues. I was impressed that she found the time to help someone out of state while she was dealing with her own patients and demanding schedule. In fact, many times I would wake up and find a message from Dr. Jacobs written to me at midnight after a long day of surgery and seeing patients, trying to help me through a situation knowing I was consumed with worry or in pain. Her knowledge is vast and her ability to heal is impressive. She is a life saver. I highly highly recommend her if you need a good obstetrician/gynecologist. I just wish she was in Florida. You folks in Texas are super lucky to have her.
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
