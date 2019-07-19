Overview

Dr. Arlene Ing, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Ing works at KAISER PERMANENTE in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.