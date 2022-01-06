Overview

Dr. Arlene Francisco-Hugh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Francisco-Hugh works at Good Life Medical Group in Lakewood, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.